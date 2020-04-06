Global  

Pep Guardiola’s mother dies aged 82 after contracting coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

City said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” a club statement read.

