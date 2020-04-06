Queen Elizabeth Speak About COVID-19 Pandemic in Rare Televised Address Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published now Queen Elizabeth Speak About COVID-19 Pandemic in Rare Televised Address Queen Elizabeth Speak About COVID-19 Pandemic in Rare Televised Address On April 5, Queen Elizabeth sat down and addressed the effect that COVID-19 was having on the United Kingdom, calling it a “time of disruption.” Queen Elizabeth, via MSN She then thanked all the healthcare workers and those working essential jobs, saying their selfless work was appreciated by the nation. Queen Elizabeth, via MSN Queen Elizabeth went on to call for everyone in the U.K. to “remain united,” as banding together is the only way to “overcome” the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth, via MSN She then broadened her message of unity to address those around the world, saying that although things are tough now, one day we will all “meet again.” Queen Elizabeth, via MSN 0

Tweets about this J.M. Price RT @AdamPFarnsworth: I wish the US had a leader that could speak like Queen Elizabeth. She spoke a reassuring and reaffirming message. All… 13 hours ago CaMaeDaisy RT @TheTobster111: I wish we had someone to speak to the American People who really cared about all of us, and Queen Elizabeth does care ab… 14 hours ago (((Toby Epstein))) I wish we had someone to speak to the American People who really cared about all of us, and Queen Elizabeth does ca… https://t.co/wJnZmVmAsy 14 hours ago I'm a Backup @realDonaldTrump Watch and learn... This is leadership. The queen speaks in complete sentences, shows compassion, a… https://t.co/YEMPoBlg5X 14 hours ago 4hiphop Queen Elizabeth Addresses COVID-19 In Rare TV Appearance - Queen Elizabeth addressed the United Kingdom, Sunday, wi… https://t.co/Qf3vZElt3l 14 hours ago sanderson (许琛其) 🌹 Every time I see Queen Elizabeth speak, I am reminded about how royalty is an artifact and should have their titles… https://t.co/JfNoe3Ysd2 15 hours ago Pamela ( No DMs) Rewatching the longest reigning Queen Elizabeth speak. WTH has happened to our country that we have a madman making… https://t.co/Hh6vtS4ZL3 16 hours ago celticglambert What an amazing speech. It is quite something to hear Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning monarch in British hist… https://t.co/oti3DFKZ4J 16 hours ago