Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people

Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people

Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people

Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people Her Majesty made a rare address to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanking the people of the UK for following government advice and praising people for "coming together to help others".

The broadcast was watched by as many as 23.97 million viewers, making it the second most-watched broadcast of 2020, according to figures.

The only TV event to surpass those figures so far this year was by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when he announced new coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister's message was seen by 27 million people.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people - Around 24 million people watched Queen Elizabeth's broadca… https://t.co/mR6zwvbO5R 22 hours ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people https://t.co/0c9zS9Bsg9 https://t.co/lTPb7470JZ 23 hours ago

DoriJSmith1

Dori Smith @sfpelosi I watched Queen Elizabeth’s message this morning. The Obamas should do one together to the American peopl… https://t.co/rwEZYZU6qS 1 day ago

CecilBrown18

Cecil Brown RT @LachlanMcIntosh: Just watched Queen Elizabeth's message to the British people and can't help but wonder if she'd consider taking us bac… 1 day ago

MrsGReads

Mrs Gilbertson Something I watched today was Queen Elizabeth II's message about Covid-19 https://t.co/7yOFv5W1Ez It was an elegant… https://t.co/1LZXMwaQqp 1 day ago

Slidster

slidster At 93 years old, Queen Elizabeth II is still very coherent in her speech. (unlike @JoeBiden ) Great message but I d… https://t.co/GeSTXScwLl 1 day ago

IceBlue102

Iceblue102 @realDonaldTrump Mr. President, we have watched the PM of Italy make an appeal to his people. Queen Elizabeth II li… https://t.co/IoNWllTWVc 1 day ago

MaryBonoUSA

Mary Bono RT @richgalen: Watched Queen Elizabeth's message to her people. Called for strength and resolve. Only time she referred to herself was re… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.