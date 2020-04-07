Queen Elizabeth's message watched by 24 million people Her Majesty made a rare address to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanking the people of the UK for following government advice and praising people for "coming together to help others".

The broadcast was watched by as many as 23.97 million viewers, making it the second most-watched broadcast of 2020, according to figures.

The only TV event to surpass those figures so far this year was by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when he announced new coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister's message was seen by 27 million people.