BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM — Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old veteran has raised more than 32 million dollars for the country's National Health Service by doing 100 laps of his garden.

Captain Tom had initially set out to raise just $1,000 before his 100th birthday on April 30th, but he quickly smashed the target once his mission came to public attention.

1,254,102 people have so far made donations to his JustGiving page, which is still open but has previously crashed simply due to the sheer number of donations.

With the aid of a walking frame, he completed the 100 laps of the 25-meter loop earlier than planned, on April 16th.

Since then, thousands have backed petitions for the World War Two veteran to be knighted by the Queen, while children across the country have begun making him birthday cards in preparation for his big day.

Ian Lush, the chairman of NHS Charities Together said the organizations had already received over $43,000 each, with the money going towards the wellbeing of staff and helping patients connect with their families.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 Captain Tom said the sum of money was "absolutely enormous" and "very difficult to imagine" Captain Tom, born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, was inspired to raise the money after receiving treatment for skin cancer and a broken hip two years ago.

He told the Sunday Mirror: "My message to the nation right now is, tomorrow will be a good day.

We will get through this and come out of it stronger, more united and ready to face any challenge together."

