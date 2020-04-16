War hero raises more than $13 million for healthcare workers Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:14s - Published now War hero raises more than $13 million for healthcare workers A British World War II veteran has gone viral for a fundraiser that he hosted to raise money for healthcare workers.On April 10, 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore announced that he would team up with the U.K.’s National Health Service to raise money for the workers.The tweet received over 34,000 likes and more than 2,000 supportive comments from fellow Twitter users.Although Moore’s initial goal was to raise £1,000 (about $1,200 USD) by walking 100 laps around his garden in Bedfordshire, he far exceeded it.By April 15, the veteran had raised £10,719,399 (more than $13 million USD) from more than 500,000 donors.According to the BBC, Moore’s gesture was a way of thanking the workers who had helped him with treatment for a broken hip and cancer.With the help of a walker, the veteran had planned to walk 100 laps of an 82-foot loop in intervals of 10."It [has been] beyond our wildest expectations, no words can express our gratitude to the British public for getting behind Tom," Moore’s daughter said 0

