Top 10 Best and Worst of Wrestlemania 36

Well for better or worse, they actually went through with Wrestlemania this year.

But was it good or bad?

Welcome to watchmojo and today we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Best and Worst of Wrestlemania 37.

For this list we’re looking at the show that was TOO BIG for one night….for some reason, and looking at what all the highlights and lowlights were.

Buckle up because it was a weird one.