Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo Suggests NY Might Be Starting to See Curve Flattening

Cuomo Suggests NY Might Be Starting to See Curve Flattening

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Cuomo Suggests NY Might Be Starting to See Curve Flattening

Cuomo Suggests NY Might Be Starting to See Curve Flattening

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the state is beginning to reach its apex of coronavirus cases, though he cautioned that numbers are changing daily.

Announcing 599 deaths in the last 24 hours, Cuomo called the fatality number “effectively flat for two days,” which he said suggested the possible flattening of New York’s curve.

Early projections showed the state would need 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds and Cuomo said the state is tracking at a rate lower than the initial modeling suggested.

Cuomo said hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths suggest a possible flattening of the curve.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.