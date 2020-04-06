Cuomo Suggests NY Might Be Starting to See Curve Flattening

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the state is beginning to reach its apex of coronavirus cases, though he cautioned that numbers are changing daily.

Announcing 599 deaths in the last 24 hours, Cuomo called the fatality number “effectively flat for two days,” which he said suggested the possible flattening of New York’s curve.

Early projections showed the state would need 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds and Cuomo said the state is tracking at a rate lower than the initial modeling suggested.

Cuomo said hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths suggest a possible flattening of the curve.