White House Trade Adviser And Dr. Anthony Fauci Argue Over Experimental Malaria Drug Use On COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a fight during a coronavirus task force meeting.

The fight was over how much the White House should support a malaria drug to fight COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner updated the task force on different drug trials.

Navarro then passed out folders praising the “clear and therapeutic efficacy” of the malaria drug.

