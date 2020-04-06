Coast beaches empty after stay-at-home order

Global  

We got out first look this weekend at beaches along the Mississippi Coast after they were shut down for the state’s stay-at-home order that took effect Friday evening.

- we got our first look this- weekend at beaches along- the mississippi coast after the- were shut down for the state's- stay-at-home order that took- effect friday evening.- in ocean springs and gulfport,- people listened to signs and- stickers placed at beach- entryways alerting them of- the closures... making for quie- beach scenes.

- however, boardwalks still had - their share of people out - and about getting their persona- exercise in, from - running to biking as they - continue to remain open for tha- purpose.- the state shelter-in-place orde- currently remains in effect -




