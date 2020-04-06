Global  

'20 new cases in last 24 hours, total 523 cases in Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media over the current situation  in the capital.

He said that 20 new  cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and 10 out of these are linked to the Markaz.

The death toll in the capital has  increased to 7.

Watch the full video for all the details.

