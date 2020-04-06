Coronavirus: Teachers, Parents Update School In Session For Passover, Good Friday

Global  

Teachers and parents are speaking out against Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York School Chancellor Richard Carranza deciding to keep schools in session through Passover and Good Friday holidays.

CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

