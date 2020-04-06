Chrissy Teigen feeling a little 'emotional' amidst coronavirus Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 hours ago Chrissy Teigen feeling a little 'emotional' amidst coronavirus Chrissy Teigen has been feeling a little "emotional" as she self-isolates with her family in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

