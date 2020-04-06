Seniors get food and goodies delivered

Program is delivering healthy meals and goody bags to some seniors living at home.

Sitrin's opal program has been providing acitivites and food to seniors for over 40 years.

Because of coronavirus, they transitioned to home delivery... vo sitrin's adult day health care center, was a place that seniors looked forward to visitng.

None sot 7 sec "they socialize, we have a bowling team, we have all kinds of groups, a knitting class."

Vo since the coronavirus, a lot has changed with the program.

Sot 11 seconds "our adult day care program has been closed since the 18th.

The registrants don't come here anymore."

Vo the director of the program was worried that these seniors living at home wouldn't have access to healthy meals.

She applied to the new york state department of health's "child and adult care food program".

Sot 9 sec "starting today, we are going to try to help them out with healthy meals and other things that they may need."

Vo they will be dropping meals to these seniors door steps every day, monday through friday.

This includes breakfast and lunch.

But that's not the only thing they're sending.

Sot 11 sec "we're sending these little bags and they're filled with all kinds of stuff; word finds, crossword puzzles, markers, a toothbrush, toothpaste."

Vo even more special, is what sitrin is sending to show their seniors that they miss them.

Sot 8 sec "the child care center has all made cards for us to send to them daily so they know how much we love and miss them."

Vo these cards were made by children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old at the sitrin child care center.

Sot 9 sec "by having the kids make the cards for the residents, it's meaningful for them, we're making a lasting impact and basically saying that we miss you."> hopefully sitrin has brought a smile to their seniors.

