Local company makes PPE

To be made here in new york state.

However the company tells us new york hospitals aren't buying.

News channel 2's brent kearney spoke to the owner about how the gowns are made governor cuomo last friday putting out a call for businesses to make protective equipment for medical professionals.

"this is a gown, there's nothing sophisticated about the manufacturing of this garmet.

It cant be that a company in this country and in this state cant transition to making those supplies quickly."

There's no reason why we cant make these."

But what if i told you we already do.

.

None .

None "if you see this video....hello!

We're here!

Making these gowns.

Were sending them all over the place but not selling them in new york.

That was genesis disposables owner al zennamo trying to get the state's attention on facebook.

His company in frankfort.

Makes thousands of disposable gowns for people and medical facilities across the country.

All of the gowns are hand made within the facility.

Zanamamo says the gowns are created through an assembly line of sorts.

First the cloth is cut...nats... its then handed over to the sewers.

Gowns that can be custom made by order....nats... "one lady setting the sleeves on the gowns.

When its done, we will have a product that looks like this.

Then we need people to turn the sleeves inside out.

Each individual person that knows how to do it can produce about 5 or 6 hundred a day."

"when its all said and done, the gowns are put in these boxes right here and shipped all across the country."

"currently we're sending it from iowa tenessee, california."

Nat zennamo says he'd like to sell to hospitals locally, but says it can be hard to compete with prices in china.

But says some hospitals out of state are more than happy to place an order.

"hospitals and people in desperate need dont discriminate against us as far as pricing goes.

And as far as that it's made in the u.s. so we've been getting calls from hospitals and clinics from all over the country.

And we're trying to meet the need but we are trying to get funding so we can meet that need."

But as the order calls just keep coming in, zennamo says they're working