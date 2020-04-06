Coronavirus Forcing Creative Passover Changes To This Year's Celebrations Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published now Coronavirus Forcing Creative Passover Changes To This Year's Celebrations From virtual seders to scaling down traditional meals for smaller groups, the COVID-19 outbreak is forces a lot of adjustments for Passover this year. CBS2's Nina Kapur reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this