WBZ Update For April 6, 2020 Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:21s - Published now WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this pale RT @NY1: UPDATE: 2,738 people have died of the new coronavirus in New York City, officials said 5 p.m. Monday, up from the 2,472 total repo… 7 seconds ago Marsy's Law for WI Important update for Wisconsin voters! The deadline to return absentee ballots to local clerks has changed: 🚨 Abs… https://t.co/nHnirYs2I2 11 seconds ago OAHN 1st new case of rabies (skunk) since Dec 6, 2019 has been confirmed in Ontario - April 1, 2020 #Rabies #VetMed… https://t.co/5HWB3YYNu0 17 seconds ago Individual1isatraitor 🌊🇺🇸 RT @ddale8: Trump claims he's up to 161 miles of wall. As of the April 3 official update sent by CBP to @priscialva, it was 151 total miles… 23 seconds ago 𝕝𝕦𝕔𝕚𝕒 🥴 RT @gomezdata: #RareDeluxe update from Selena's mailing list: it comes out April 9 at 5 AM PT (8am ET) which is GMT/UTC 12pm. •AUS: 10pm •… 26 seconds ago hvleenv RT @KKMPutrajaya: Latest update of the #COVID19 in Malaysia, April 6. Of the 3,793 confirmed cases, 33% or 1,241 had recovered while 1.6… 30 seconds ago StillMe RT @RivCoDoc: UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, the testing site in Lake Elsinore is closed. Anyone with an appointment for this afternoon… 31 seconds ago aris385 RT @BluefinBrands: UPDATE: Great news! The five new items from P-Bandai USA will now be available for pre-order on Thursday April 9 at 6PM… 40 seconds ago