Woman caught stealing from business that was shut down due to COVID-19 Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:48s - Published now Woman caught stealing from business that was shut down due to COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Woman caught stealing from business that was shut down due to COVID-19 *NOT SUSPICIOUS.STICK WITH FOX FOUR FOR ANUPDATES.IT’S HARD ENOUGH HAVING TO CLOSEYOUR BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19.NOW IMAGINE GETTING ROBBED ONTOP OF IT.THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED TO ANANTIQUE STORE IN FORT MYERBEACH, AND TONIGHT, THE OWNER ISLOOKING FOR JUSTICE.FOX 4 REPORTER ROB MANCH ISOUTSIDE THE "SWAP SHOP" IN FORTMYERS BEACH WITH THE DETAILS.((:23 - :28))INTRO:It’s easy to spot all themerchandise here at the SwapShop, because a lot of ithanging right here on the walloutside.But once the store closed, owoman took the opportunity tocome in and take some of thisartwork for herselfUnfortunately for her, thiscamera caught her in the act.PKWatching the video, owner BenWhitley says it’s still hard tobelieve.Ben Whitley, Swap Shop Owner:"I thought that, if somebodypulled up and saw six videcameras in front of the frontdoor, that that might deterthem, but obviously not."From multiple angles, Whitley’scameras caught the woman walkright past the "No Trespassingsign", squeeze between the fenceand the stairway, and grabartwork off the wall."It’s disgusting. That’s why Ifinally broke down and calledthe sheriff’s department."Whitley says, he’s let stufflike this slide in the past, butthe thought of someone takingadvantage of his business duringa pandemic makes it worse."Now it’s nerve-racking,because here I am every day now.Even though I can’t be open, I’mhere, just because I worry aboutit."In addition to notifying tSheriff, Whitley has also postedthe video to social media in aneffort to track the woman down."I think when she goes beforethe judge, she’s going to have ahard time explaining this."TAG:And Whitley tells me, he knows alot of other businesses areclosed right now due toCOVID-19, so he hopes his storyserves as a lesson to anyonethinking of stealing,





You Might Like

Tweets about this Rob Manch An antique store in Fort Myers Beach was forced to close due to COVID-19. The very next day, it was stolen from: https://t.co/w3OvOhVizD 25 minutes ago Moses Barro @Alldayfreshness @agitpopworld @CNN @realDonaldTrump The economy is at an all time high? trump has added trillions… https://t.co/8UFEVuQqJJ 2 days ago Sheepio 😷⚔️🌈 RT @WiganNews1: NEWS: A woman from Worsley Hall who was caught stealing knickers from washing lines has been ordered in court to accept a y… 3 days ago Wigan News NEWS: A woman from Worsley Hall who was caught stealing knickers from washing lines has been ordered in court to ac… https://t.co/RIDHfyGcCc 3 days ago Kifayat Bhat RT @lovekashmiris: A woman named “Helen” from America was caught stealing in a supermarket and the police was called to arrest her. The sur… 4 days ago Angela Brice RT @wsvn: Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing a dog from a home in Miami… 5 days ago Lenyora🇿🇦 "Rather be caught stealing from the FBI than be caught cheating on a woman. The FBI got nothing on a woman out to p… https://t.co/otQOKKvJK0 5 days ago SnappyT RT @7777MYNAME: How LOW can you go? WPLG Local 10: Woman caught on camera stealing large dog from Miami yard. https://t.co/z12pMnvpTY via… 5 days ago