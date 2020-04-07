Woman caught stealing from business that was shut down due to COVID-19

*NOT SUSPICIOUS.STICK WITH FOX FOUR FOR ANUPDATES.IT’S HARD ENOUGH HAVING TO CLOSEYOUR BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19.NOW IMAGINE GETTING ROBBED ONTOP OF IT.THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED TO ANANTIQUE STORE IN FORT MYERBEACH, AND TONIGHT, THE OWNER ISLOOKING FOR JUSTICE.FOX 4 REPORTER ROB MANCH ISOUTSIDE THE "SWAP SHOP" IN FORTMYERS BEACH WITH THE DETAILS.((:23 - :28))INTRO:It’s easy to spot all themerchandise here at the SwapShop, because a lot of ithanging right here on the walloutside.But once the store closed, owoman took the opportunity tocome in and take some of thisartwork for herselfUnfortunately for her, thiscamera caught her in the act.PKWatching the video, owner BenWhitley says it’s still hard tobelieve.Ben Whitley, Swap Shop Owner:"I thought that, if somebodypulled up and saw six videcameras in front of the frontdoor, that that might deterthem, but obviously not."From multiple angles, Whitley’scameras caught the woman walkright past the "No Trespassingsign", squeeze between the fenceand the stairway, and grabartwork off the wall."It’s disgusting.
That’s why Ifinally broke down and calledthe sheriff’s department."Whitley says, he’s let stufflike this slide in the past, butthe thought of someone takingadvantage of his business duringa pandemic makes it worse."Now it’s nerve-racking,because here I am every day now.Even though I can’t be open, I’mhere, just because I worry aboutit."In addition to notifying tSheriff, Whitley has also postedthe video to social media in aneffort to track the woman down."I think when she goes beforethe judge, she’s going to have ahard time explaining this."TAG:And Whitley tells me, he knows alot of other businesses areclosed right now due toCOVID-19, so he hopes his storyserves as a lesson to anyonethinking of stealing,