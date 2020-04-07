Aviva Health opens respiratory clinic

Coronavirus..

Aviva health in douglas county opened a respiratory clinic to treat those with symptoms of coronavirus.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows use how this clinic is helping healthier patients avoid the risk of spread.

Trt: 1:33 00:00 take lower it been two weeks since aviva health opened their respiratory clinic to patients.

But staff say it's already a success.

00:06 edward larson, ceo, aviva health:?it been good but i afraid that it might ramp up, but wee not sure yet?

The clinic only sees patients who are showing symptoms of covid-19.?cough, fever, something like that.

Wel refer them to our respiratory clinic?

Edward larson says aviva health has eight general health clinics across douglas county.

But they don want symptomatic patients to visit those clinics.

They created the respiratory clinic to treat them in one place.?it focused mainly on that side to where we can focus our patient care away from the general population of the clinics?

00:39 evita: as you can see, the parking lot of the aviva health clinic in roseburg is almost completely empty.

Staff say that an indication that their efforts are working.

Less patients who need general wellness checks are coming in... which means more symptomatic patients can be prioritized.

Family physician jay richards says he treating his patients virtually or over the phone& through telehealth appointments.

He says telehealth is a vital because it keeps healthy patients at home and away from the risk of spread.

1:08 jay richards, family physician?still our ultimate goal is that we can quickly triage patients and find those who need to come in and those who need to stay home?

The respiratory clinic is located at the aviva health center in roseburg on kenneth ford drive.?wee reacting to the knows and planning for the unknowns?

Larson says they will keep the clinic open as long as they need to.

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9 news.