Pup rescued in Jackson County finds forever home

News- 25's victoria bailey spent the- day with jackson the- fire dog and has the details.

- - "she was meant to be someone's pet" meet jackson the fire dog.- "jackson roamed around the street out there in the weather- and everything.

- people were just feeding her, - some of the things that happene- - - - to jackson weren't good."

The year and a half old german- shepard was discovered by a - group of different rescue - organizations, as well as a - pascagoula fire fighter on this- dirt mound, where she was - suspected to have lived on sinc- - - - early january.

"i would leave toys and food and make sure she- had water.

The pascagoula fire- department, they- were super great about feeding- her and loving her as much as i- could," "the fire department, pascagoula, they really took- care of jackson and if it - wasn't for them she'd probably- not had any food shelter" jackson befriended all the fire- fighters including a black- lab named rooster who helped- jackson make her way to - the jackson county animal - - - - shelter.

"our great friend george huddle, a wonderful- foster, great with- socialization, he - pulled her- out of her shell.

up and when he got her to his - house, he had to bring her in - and a couple days later she was- out of her- shell," a vet visit showed jackson was- heart worm positive, as well- as abused up to her rescue.

But- furbabies rescue oragnization - founder toni kraft says, once - jackson paired up with her new- family, anna lach, she knew it- was a forever home.

- "when jackson got here and saw anna's mother she went straight- to her mother - - - - clinged to her mother as soon a- we walked in the door.

Not bein- scared, but just went - - - - straight to her - mothers room, straight to - another orthopedic mat in front- of her shower and lay - down and was like ok i'm home" - - - "i see alot of rescues on different websites and i always- feel bad.

I want a home for - them.

- then jackson's face popped up - and god told me that's you're - dog.

