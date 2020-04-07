Queen pays tribute to healthcare workers around the world Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published now Queen pays tribute to healthcare workers around the world The Queen has thanked healthcare workers for their “selfless commitment and diligence”, adding: “The dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all.” 0

