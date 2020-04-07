Global  

Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen

Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen | Oneindia News

AS THE BATTLES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS RAGES ON, TENSION MOUNTS FOR UK AS PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON AS 10 DAYS AFTER TESTING POSITIVE, HE HAS BEEN SHIFTED TO THE ICU IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER HIS CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS WORSENED.

JOHNSON WAS GIVEN OXYGEN LATE ON MONDAY AFTERNOON, BEFORE BEING TAKEN TO INTENSIVE CARE.

HOWEVER, HE HAS NOT BEEN PUT ON A VENTILATOR.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAID QUEEN ELIZABETH HAS BEEN INFORMED ABOUT JOHNSON'S SITUATION AND IS MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS.

