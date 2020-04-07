Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan Among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:24s - Published 1 week ago Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan Among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees The 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class has been unveiled and includes eight basketball legends. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sport Stories Where Kobe, Duncan and KG rank among the greatest Hall of Fame classes https://t.co/goxYtLWxFU 15 hours ago Opening Day Game Where Kobe, Duncan and KG rank among the greatest Hall of Fame classes https://t.co/4XKclegk44 2 days ago バスケットボールMagazine Where Kobe, Duncan and KG rank among the greatest Hall of Fame classes https://t.co/fD9FEUisUl 2 days ago Kyle Jackson USA TODAY: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. https://t.co/FWespdmlXM via @GoogleNews 5 days ago anwar Where Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class rank among all-time best groups - CBS Spor… https://t.co/yQRwsoNgSJ 5 days ago 4EvrFly Where Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett rank among the greatest Basketball Hall of Fame classes… https://t.co/hguIvvTefI 6 days ago Blacktropolis newsone: Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan Among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees https://t.co/aumxgwhQ7d 6 days ago ADegrees RT @newsone: Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan Among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees https://t.co/83nT2ElnSW 6 days ago