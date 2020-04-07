Global  

Flowers delivered to 10 Downing Street

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Flowers delivered to 10 Downing Street

Flowers delivered to 10 Downing Street

Flowers arrive at Downing Street for Boris Johnson, who is currently in St Thomas' Hospital suffering with symptoms of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister was moved to intensive care on Monday evening after his condition worsened.

