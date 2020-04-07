Global  

CCDC inmates tested positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s
CCDC inmates tested positive for COVID-19
Clark County Detention Center inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
CCDC inmates tested positive for COVID-19

THIS AFTER 13 INMATES WERETESTED FOR COVID-1911 TESTS CAME BACK NEGATIVE.2 ARE STILL PENDING.INFECTIOUS DISEASE PROTOCOLSHAVE BEEN IN PLACE SINCE LATEJANUARY AT C-C-D-C.THIS INCLUDES ENHANCEDAROUND-THE- CLOCK CLEANING...SCREENING INMATES FOR TRAVELFROM HOT SPOT AREAS...AND CHECKING FOR SYMPTOMS PRIORTO BOOKING.BOTH OFFICERS AND STAFF ARESCREENED AT THE START OF EACHSHIFT.AND NO VISITORS AREALLOWED.THE 20-20 NFL DRAFT WILL NOW BEA VIRTUAL EVENT - ACCORDING TO




