Ranbir-Alia, Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Priyanka Top Stars Shoot A Short Family Movie In Lockdown

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 04:35s - Published
Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Superstar Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal And Diljit Dosanjh.

Watch this short film 'Family' Made at home only for people's awareness and to alert them to stay safe and home.

soniya RT @ThePuneMirror: Watch: An Indian film industry blockbuster that follows norms of social distancing @SrBachchan @rajinikanth @mammukka… 2 hours ago

Ahmedabad Mirror #WATCH: Here's an Indian film industry blockbuster that follows norms of #SocialDistancing @SrBachchan… https://t.co/WxEFMmUJ4J 2 hours ago

Hyderabad Times The biggest stars of not just Bollywood and Tollywood, but across the country come together for #Family… https://t.co/EhjNqxsi1B 3 hours ago

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: This multilingual film, ‘Family’, was shot entirely in the actors’ own homes, to highlight the need for the lockdown. #Famil… 3 hours ago

Oneindia News This multilingual film, ‘Family’, was shot entirely in the actors’ own homes, to highlight the need for the lockdow… https://t.co/uFP6hivlHA 4 hours ago

akshay desai RT @FilmiFever: Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Superstar Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shiva… 4 hours ago

Murali Krishna A Ranbir-Alia, Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Priyanka | Top Stars Shoot A Short Fa... https://t.co/XXd5T7yBca via @YouTube 5 hours ago

Axplore24 News Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir-Alia's made-at-home short film Family earns big applause https://t.co/77b1EnrJ8b 5 hours ago

