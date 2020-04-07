Extraction on Netflix - Official Trailer

Global  

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Netflix Extraction (previously known as Dhaka) is an action thriller movie directed by Sam Hargrave and screenplay by Joe Russo.

It stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke.

