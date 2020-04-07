Dr. Oz Hears From French Virologist Dr. Didier Raoult With The Latest On Hydroxychloroquine As A Treatment For Covid-19 Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:45s - Published now Dr. Oz Hears From French Virologist Dr. Didier Raoult With The Latest On Hydroxychloroquine As A Treatment For Covid-19 Today, breaking news on the promising drug to treat COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this