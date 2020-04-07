More than 5,500 coronavirus cases, 170 deaths reported in Indiana Tuesday

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
The state reported 34 new deaths, including one in Newton County and two in Howard County

In the state of indiana have now topped 55-hundred.

Today the indiana state department of health is reporting 563 new cases - and 34 new deaths.

Those deaths include one in newton county and two in howard county.

Statewide, 173 people have died from the virus.

Several area counties are reporting new cases today, including tippecanoe, clinton and newton counties.

Cass county saw a major jump - from four cases to 12.

Across indiana, more than 28-thousand people have been tested for covid 19.

