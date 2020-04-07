Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary Grisham is leaving her current role to become Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman.

Melania Trump, via statement Melania Trump, via statement Grisham had previously served as the first lady’s communications chief before accepting the roles of White House press secretary and communications director in June 2019.

Lindsay Reynolds resigned as Melania Trump’s chief of staff earlier this week “to spend time with her family,” according to the first lady.

Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, will become the new White House press secretary, according to 'The New York Times.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.