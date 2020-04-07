Stephanie Grisham Out as
White House Press Secretary Grisham is leaving her current role to become
Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman.
Melania Trump,
via statement Melania Trump,
via statement Grisham had previously served as
the first lady’s communications chief before accepting the roles of White House
press secretary and communications director
in June 2019.
Lindsay Reynolds resigned as Melania Trump’s
chief of staff earlier this week “to spend time
with her family,” according to the first lady.
Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for
the Trump campaign, will become the
new White House press secretary,
according to 'The New York Times.'