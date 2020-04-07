Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary Grisham is leaving her current role to become Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman.

Grisham had previously served as the first lady's communications chief before accepting the roles of White House press secretary and communications director in June 2019.

Lindsay Reynolds resigned as Melania Trump’s chief of staff earlier this week “to spend time with her family,” according to the first lady.

Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, will become the new White House press secretary, according to 'The New York Times.'