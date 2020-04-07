Whatsapp Tightens Limits On Message Forwarding To Counter Coronavirus Misinformation Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Whatsapp Tightens Limits On Message Forwarding To Counter Coronavirus Misinformation WhatsApp is placing additional restrictions on the number of times a forwarded message can be shared simultaneously in new effort to curtail the spread of misinformation amid the coronavirus crisis. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Charlotte Osei RT @EiENigeria: WhatsApp tightens message forwarding restrictions to combat COVID-19 misinformation. https://t.co/nDQpuWdtye 20 minutes ago Benni An RT @TheCyberSecHub: "WhatsApp tightens message forwarding restrictions to combat coronavirus misinformation" https://t.co/foTvELu5bf 28 minutes ago Mazi Urchmann WhatsApp tightens limits on message forwarding to counter coronavirus misinformation 1 hour ago james foley RT @libertadorzn: "WhatsApp tightens limits on message forwarding to counter coronavirus misinformation." And being part of Facebook, they… 1 hour ago Helmi Noman WhatsApp tightens limits on message forwarding to counter coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/Snv6H4d8c6 1 hour ago Vagabundo "WhatsApp tightens limits on message forwarding to counter coronavirus misinformation." And being part of Facebook… https://t.co/GOYiqXdpef 1 hour ago Frank Nagle WhatsApp tightens limits on message forwarding to counter coronavirus misinformation via @CNNBusiness https://t.co/aPNUQpZv6E 1 hour ago Aarti Pole "WhatsApp tightens message forwarding restrictions to combat coronavirus misinformation" https://t.co/pHIfvfuVQJ 2 hours ago