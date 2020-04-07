Philadelphia Landmarks Will Light Up For World Health Day Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published now The landmarks will light up blue every Tuesday in April. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Landmarks Will Light Up For World Health Day THAT SITE OPENED MARCH 21STTESTING PEOPLE FROM HIGH RISKGROUP BY APPOINTMENT.PHILADELPHIA'S MOST EYECOIN BEING BUILDINGS WILL BESHINING BLUE IN HONOR OF WORLDHEALTH DAY TODAY.THE GESTURE IS MEANT TO HONORHEALTH CARE WORKERS ON THEFRONT LINES DURING CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.WE ARE TOLD THREE DOZENBUILDINGS AND CULTURAL SITESFROM CENTER SIT TOY SOUTHPHILADELPHIA, AREPARTICIPATING IN THE PHILLYSHINES BLUE INITIATIVE.





