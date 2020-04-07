Global  

Philadelphia Landmarks Will Light Up For World Health Day

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published
The landmarks will light up blue every Tuesday in April.
THAT SITE OPENED MARCH 21STTESTING PEOPLE FROM HIGH RISKGROUP BY APPOINTMENT.PHILADELPHIA'S MOST EYECOIN BEING BUILDINGS WILL BESHINING BLUE IN HONOR OF WORLDHEALTH DAY TODAY.THE GESTURE IS MEANT TO HONORHEALTH CARE WORKERS ON THEFRONT LINES DURING CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.WE ARE TOLD THREE DOZENBUILDINGS AND CULTURAL SITESFROM CENTER SIT TOY SOUTHPHILADELPHIA, AREPARTICIPATING IN THE PHILLYSHINES BLUE INITIATIVE.




Rep. Mary Isaacson Tonight, many of Philadelphia's iconic buildings and landmarks will be illuminated in blue light to commemorate… https://t.co/f2p3GBGJZ4 5 hours ago

