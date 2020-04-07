Global  

With Fewer Drivers On Road, Some Auto Insurers To Offer Refunds To Customers

With Fewer Drivers On Road, Some Auto Insurers To Offer Refunds To Customers

With Fewer Drivers On Road, Some Auto Insurers To Offer Refunds To Customers

As millions of Americans remain under stay-at-home orders, several auto insurance companies have vowed to issue refunds to customers.

