Local golf courses taking precautions to make game safe during coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Local golf courses taking precautions to make game safe during coronavirus pandemic
Hidden Valley Golf Club, Whitesboro
Local golf courses taking precautions to make game safe during coronavirus pandemic

It's been a while since we've been able to watch live sports.

If you're starting to feel a little stir- crazy due to being stuck in your house - playing a certain sport could still be an option with the right precautions.

Bug in ham (bank:10 btn:40)/ccdetail ccautorun bug in ham (bank:10 btn:40)=00:00:00:04 /ccautorun ((pkg)) nats: my how we've missed that sound.

With the weather finally warming up - now is the time when golf courses locally get busy...however - with the coronavirus pandemic altering our way of life - it's created a tough situation even for courses still open for business.

Kevin mcgrellis: i'm torn because i am 68 so i am in the sights too but once they give you the guidelines and those are the rules, you just play by the rules and hopefully other people are abiding by them.

Most of the people are thankful that i'm open but that's kind of just what i do i've been doing it for 39 years.

Golf provides an opportunity for people to get active - at a time where many other facilities are closed to the public.

Kevin mcgrellis: there's not a lot of sports that you can do that and this happens to be one of them so i guess you could say we are lucky in that aspect but people just need to use their head and listen to what people tell them.

At hidden valley golf club in whitesboro - signs are plastered all over indicating the rules participants must follow.

Mcgrillis said that so far - the response has been positive.

Kevin mcgrellis: most people are pretty respectful.

They don't want to get sick either so they do what they should.

While the course is open - mcgrillis has a message for those looking to hit the links.

Kevin mcgrellis: just follow the rules the rules that we've been given, if they change the rules we will change the operation.

If you want to come out you can but you've got to follow the rules.

Spencer davidson: if you stand with your arm extended and your club out in front of you, you should be a safe distance away from the person next to you.

Follow all these rules and you should be good to go.

In whitesboro, spencer davidson, newschannel




Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
