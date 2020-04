Emergency plans stressed for pet owners during coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:05s - Published 10 hours ago Emergency plans stressed for pet owners during coronavirus pandemic With people staying home more often, they’re likely spending more time with their animals. But what do you do if you happen to get sick and are unable to take care of your pets because you’re quarantined or hospitalized? Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Emergency plans stressed for pet owners during coronavirus pandemic U-S-D-A.....THAT MAYBE YOU....CAN GET YOUR PETS SICK.SO...WHAT SHOULD YOU DO....IF YOU START FEELING BAD?FEW WOULD ARGUE.....FAMILY COMES FIRST...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....JEREMY CHEN SHOWS..YOU ALSO NEED....A PET EMERGENCY PLAN.((NATS DOG)) IT'S A DAY AT THEPARK FOR THIS DOG- KEEPING HISDISTANCE FROM OTHERS.TIMES.WE WANT TO KEEP THEM AS HEALTHYAS WE'RE KEEPING OURSELVES." ASTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKCONTINUES--- BERRY MADE SURESHE REACHED OUT TO FRIENDS- INCASE SHE ISN'T ABLE TO TAKECARE OF HER PETS."WE HAVE A LITTLE TEXT CHAINGOING ON.IF SOMETHING HAPPENS TO ONE OFUS, WE'LL TAKE EACH OTHER'SANIMALS IN." JEFF DIXON WITHTHE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THEUNITED STATES SAYS HAVING OTHERCARETAKERS- IS IMPORTANT ASPART OF AN EMERGENCY PLAN."YOU FIRST WANT TO IDENTIFY ANDSPEAK TO WITH TWO POTENTIALCAREGIVERS IN YOUR NETWORK.MAKE A PLAN WITH THEM.LET THEM KNOW WHERE THEY CANFIND YOUR SUPPLIES." IFTHERE'S NO ONE TO BE FOUND- HESUGGESTS THIS ALTERNATIVE."CONTACT A BOARDING FACILITY.THEY ARE GENERALLY GOING TO BEOPEN RIGHT NOW AND MAKEARRANGEMENTS WITH THEM." DON'TFORGET ABOUT SUPPLIES.DR.KEN SIERANSKI WITH THE ANIMALFOUNDATION SAYS- PET OWNERSSHOULD HAVE A TWO-WEEK SUPPLYOF FOOD AND MEDICINE FOR THEIRANIMALS."I HAVE SOME PET BOWLS AND TOYSFOR HIM AND ALSO INSTRUCTIONSON VETERINARY CARE." WITH THEUSDA RECCOMENDING SICK PETOWNERS TO KEEP AWAY FROM THEIRANIMALS- BERRY SAYS SHE'SSICK, I WOULD OFFLOAD MY DOG,JUST BECAUSE I WOULDN'T WANTHIM GETTING WHATEVER IS GOINGAROUND AS WELL."ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN, AND YOUWANT TO HAVE THAT EMERGENCYBACKUP."THE U-S-D-A SAYS...THE RISK OF CORONAVIRUSTRANSMISSION STILL REMAINSLOW.... AND...DOESN'T BELIEVE THE VIRUSDIRECTLY TRANSMITS....FROM PETS....BACK TO PEOPLE.NEW AT SIX! A LOT OF PEOPLE





