SOU men's soccer adds 17 players to incoming class

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
It's the largest signee class since the team's inaugural season in 2015.
The s-o-u men's soccer team announced today a huge incoming class for their upcoming season.

17 new players will be joining the raiders as they look to build on last season's third place conference finish.

Although they lost 12 seniors, the raiders feel this new signee class will help.

(take davie key) davie carmichael says, "i think we're in a good position.

I think one othe big things when you bring in such a large class is making sure we can blend them in - gel them with the philosophy of the team and the players that are returning because we do have a good returning class as well."

(topic key) the 17-man class is the largest raider class since their inaugural season in 20-15.

It's a mix of junior college transfers and high school seniors.

They'll have big shoes to fill on the pitch.

The 12 raider seniors who graduated helped earn the program's first two regular season conference championships and the first cascade conference tournament title.

18 players from last year's team are eligible to return next year.

Of the 17 new players, five of them are oregon natives, all of them from either bend or portland.

Also joining the team are players from california, alaska, colorado and new york, plus, the raids added a junior college transfer from fresno, but he's originally from brazil.




