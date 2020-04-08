Global  

Coronavirus Update: FDNY Members, NYPD Officer Return To Work After COVID-19 Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The FDNY says more than 1,300 members who were out due to the coronavirus are now back at work.

One of the first NYPD officers to fully recover from COVID-19 is also back to full duty.

