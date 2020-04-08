3D printer helping make parts for PPE masks Video Credit: WFFT - Published 14 minutes ago 3D printer helping make parts for PPE masks 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3D printer helping make parts for PPE masks Tonight... a noble county man is using his company to help make parts for p-p-e masks.all using a 3-d printer.fox 55's chris mullooly is live... chris... how are these parts helping??its one of the harder ones to make...its the crown of the p-p-e mask... they're shipping off to companies who are fitting them to the protective screen.a design one business owner didn't know he was going to be creating a couple months earlier. "there are 100 thousand 3d printers making things for crisis its really amazing"its these 3-d printers in steve wygant's see-me c-n-cs warehouse... helpling create headgear for hospitals.?nats? "producing a huge quantity of course to the hospitals who have been hit really hard"the printers are creating the shield brackets... the 3-d printers are making the mold from thousands of of plastic pellets donated by atomic filament those brackets are mass produced here?nats?then they're shipped to a company in california... who donates ppe to healthcare workers"i redesigned for injection molding and speciically to cut the injection"wygant says all the 3-d printers he's been selling have been to companies making parts for masks... which is now what his are doing... for a specific and complicated part."just like this here the tooling itself is a complicaed thing and takes someone with lots of experience"the process takes effort... and money.its an effort he didn't see himself getting into a few months ago... he was just selling printers."you can go so long 16 18 hr day until you wear out you gotta pace yourself" but wygant is an engineer... and after a few test trials... got the mold that would help doctors out most.?nats?"im not trying to make this my business im just trying to make a difference" wygant says he's donates 25 parts for every 100 he sells... and so far has donated over 7000 molds.reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.





