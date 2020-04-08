City Declares State Of Emergency For Coronavirus

New information tonight.

The city of florence declared a local state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

The city of huntsville and madison did this three weeks ago.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with the mayor to find out why the city is just now issuing a local state of emergency.

Look live: florence mayor steve holt told me declaring a local state of emergency is something they've had as an option but in an unanimous vote it's now a reality.

with city council members wearing masks and six feet apart they voted to declare the local state of emergency.

Holt- this will now authorize us to apply for funding through the stafford act or the care act or maybe even the federal stimilus funds that might be coming down and that's the purprose for us doing it now we think the timing is right.

Florence mayor steve holt told me this really applies to the city not individual businesses.

He said by declaring a local state of emergency the city can get federal funds to help with any financial loss because of the coronavirus.

Holt- it could reimburse us for expenses anywhere from salary expenses to out of pocket expenses for any maintenance or loss of revenue or anything like that we might be able to replace.

the order also gives the mayor power to make executive decisions but holt told me he doesn't see a need for it.

