Financial Focus: April 7, 2020
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
Home prices in Las Vegas have risen in March, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
An extra $600 will be coming to those on unemployment during the pandemic.
Disney theme parks will not be offering refunds on unused tickets to the parks.
