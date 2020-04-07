Global  

Financial Focus: April 7, 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:30s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Home prices in Las Vegas have risen in March, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

An extra $600 will be coming to those on unemployment during the pandemic.

Disney theme parks will not be offering refunds on unused tickets to the parks.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

