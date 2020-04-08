Global  

Objective Burma Movie (1945) - Errol Flynn, James Brown, William Prince

Objective Burma Movie (1945) - Errol Flynn, James Brown, William Prince

Objective Burma Movie (1945) - Errol Flynn, James Brown, William Prince

Objective Burma Movie trailer (1945) - Plot synopsis: Errol Flynn, who brought boyish bravado to The Adventures of Robin Hood, Dodge City, Gentleman Jim and other screen yarns, turns in a mature, acclaimed performance as the leader of a paratrooper patrol stranded in Burma.

It's "one of the few features of which I am proud," Flynn later said.

There's reason for pride.

"This is one of the finest World War II films made during the war," The Movie Guide says.

"One of the best war movies," Guide for the Film Fanatic's Danny Peary wrote, "and among the grimmest." Raoul Walsh directs the hard-hitting action, shot in rugged California locations so similar to Burma that veterans of that campaign refused to believe the crew hadn't somehow filmed it all in Asia.

Director: Raoul Walsh Writers: Ranald MacDougall, Lester Cole, Alvah Bessie Stars: Errol Flynn, James Brown, William Prince Genre: Action, Adventure

