Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dana White Says UFC 249 Will Go On Despite Coronavirus Lockdown on an Unknown Private Island

Dana White Says UFC 249 Will Go On Despite Coronavirus Lockdown on an Unknown Private Island

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Dana White Says UFC 249 Will Go On Despite Coronavirus Lockdown on an Unknown Private Island

Dana White Says UFC 249 Will Go On Despite Coronavirus Lockdown on an Unknown Private Island

Dana White Says UFC 249 Will Go On Despite Coronavirus Lockdown on an Unknown Private Island

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportsbettingEn

SportsBetting.com UFC president Dana White says fights will continue to go ahead on private island.! 🏝️ "As of April 18, the UFC is… https://t.co/Q1yp6Qv2Du 35 minutes ago

GargoyleSports

Gargoyle Sports Ent RT @ForTheWin: Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island' https://t.co/ayk87rHJoI 1 hour ago

Mohammadsalamaa

Mhmad salama RT @BBCSport: This is extraordinary. UFC president Dana White says he will continue hosting fights during the coronavirus crisis...by hol… 1 hour ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Dana White Says Joe Rogan Will Be At UFC 249 https://t.co/b5Ou7TDCAj 2 hours ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport This is extraordinary. UFC president Dana White says he will continue hosting fights during the coronavirus crisi… https://t.co/NgGfPfGGsQ 2 hours ago

Eletiofe

Iroyin Elétíọfe Khabib Nurmagomedov defies Dana White and says he will not fight at UFC 249 https://t.co/nZnf1WK5Wr 3 hours ago

MONSTA_RL

MONSTA RUGBY LEAGUE 'I have a private island' Dana White says UFC events will continue https://t.co/90g4PB576E. #RLmention #rugbyleague #NRL #SuperLeague 3 hours ago

LOUIS19915

louis RT @Saint_Dici: Dana White is such a G On the April 18th fight, Ferguson Vs. Gaethje he says "hiding in your house isn't an answer" "pp… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.