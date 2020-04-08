Global  

Boris Johnson Still In ICU, But In Stable Condition

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clinically stable and responding to treatment.

Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, was taken to St.

Thomas hospital in London on Monday.

He was then moved to the intensive care unit.

A spokesperson told media on Wednesday, he is still in intensive care, but "He is in good spirits." On Tuesday, Downing Street gave an update on Johnson's condition, saying that the UK leader was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing on his own.

