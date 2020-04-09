Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson spends a third night in ICU

Boris Johnson spends a third night in ICU

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Boris Johnson spends a third night in ICU

Boris Johnson spends a third night in ICU

Boris Johnson’s condition is “improving” and he is now “sitting up in bed” after spending three nights in intensive care with coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Doug49a

Doug B Coronavirus UK LIVE: Government set for lockdown talks after Boris Johnson spends a third night in intensive care… https://t.co/Oa7Qqr0ZhG 18 minutes ago

AmandasBears

Amanda Coronavirus UK LIVE: Government set for lockdown talks after Boris Johnson spends third night in intensive care https://t.co/DN6R93byUf 35 minutes ago

FilippoCarmigna

Filippo Carmignani Ministers hold lockdown talks as PM spends third night in ICU - LIVE https://t.co/wHCLxMIQsy 45 minutes ago

CanalsideRadio

Canalside Radio RT @standardnews: Ministers hold lockdown talks as PM spends third night in ICU - LIVE https://t.co/DhqaOQx8S5 51 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Ministers hold lockdown talks as PM spends third night in ICU - LIVE https://t.co/DhqaOQx8S5 53 minutes ago

YanBran2

Yan Brah RT @thejournal_ie: Covid-19 restrictions expected to be extended in UK as Boris Johnson spends third night in intensive care https://t.co/C… 1 hour ago

thejournal_ie

TheJournal.ie Covid-19 restrictions expected to be extended in UK as Boris Johnson spends third night in intensive care… https://t.co/KDzOZzo40g 1 hour ago

leerob

Patriot Lee Coronavirus UK LIVE: Government set for lockdown talks after Boris Johnson spends third night in intensive care https://t.co/9FRwfWkpDN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.