Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cardiology team sing inspiring song to combat coronavirus

Cardiology team sing inspiring song to combat coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 03:40s - Published
Cardiology team sing inspiring song to combat coronavirus

Cardiology team sing inspiring song to combat coronavirus

Our cardiology team at the # MünchenKlinik Bogenhausen took Michael Kiwanuka's song “Love & Hate” as a model and made it into their own version in complete in-house production.

Absolutely awesome the commitment and with a strong message, representative for all people out there who are there for you in this challenging time & push their limits: hold on, hold together!

We can make it through this time together!

We will not let it get us down, we will stay there for you, you will stay at home for us.

To our friends in Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US and all over the planet: this message goes out to you directly from the hard working medical staff from München Klinik.

We are in this together!

This virus can’t take us down!

It can’t break us down, we will keep on fighting here, so let’s work together patiently and stay for us at home!

Credit: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=795624090925006

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.