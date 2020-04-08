Bright supermoon spotted over Ireland

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: WICKLOW, IRELAND (APRIL 8, 2020) (NICK EOGAN - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY NICK EOGAN) 1.

SUPERMOON RISING / CLOSER VIEW OF SUPERMOON STORY: Irish resident Nick Eogan filmed the largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 in the night sky on Tuesday (April 7) at the front door of his house in Wicklow, south of Dublin.

If the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

April's full moon will be the closest supermoon of 2020, and it is also known as the 'Pink Moon' after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)