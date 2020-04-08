Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bright supermoon spotted over Ireland

Bright supermoon spotted over Ireland

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Bright supermoon spotted over Ireland
Man films supermoon at the front door of his house in the Irish town of Wicklow
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bright supermoon spotted over Ireland

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: WICKLOW, IRELAND (APRIL 8, 2020) (NICK EOGAN - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY NICK EOGAN) 1.

SUPERMOON RISING / CLOSER VIEW OF SUPERMOON STORY: Irish resident Nick Eogan filmed the largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 in the night sky on Tuesday (April 7) at the front door of his house in Wicklow, south of Dublin.

If the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

April's full moon will be the closest supermoon of 2020, and it is also known as the 'Pink Moon' after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.