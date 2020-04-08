Global  

Will Sanders Drop Out If He Loses Wisconsin?

Will Sanders Drop Out If He Loses Wisconsin?

The Wisconsin primary was held on Tuesday.

Joe Biden has a 20-point lead over Sanders.

According to NPR, Sanders supporters are fervent and fed up.

Sanders' path to the Democratic nomination is getting narrower every day.

Biden has a 1,217-to-914 delegate lead over Sanders.

To be the nominee, a candidate needs 1,991.

That means Biden needs just 46% of the remaining delegates to be the nominee.

Sanders needs at least 64% to secure the nomination.

vcoolwater

Vcoolwater @ContentedIndie Rumor has it if Sanders loses more than 15% - he will drop out 🤷‍♀️ 2 days ago

Peter_M_V

Peter @718Shaun If Sanders loses Wisconsin but still refuses to drop out, my surprise level will be https://t.co/77kNPIz5zw 2 days ago

Tokenetta

Joshua Barnes @JohnBender1988 @KarlMarxJunior @JoeBiden @DrBiden Not BS it's expected with how media report on Sanders and asking… https://t.co/wG5auF1D6q 3 days ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Bernie Sanders' campaign manager among those urging him to drop out: After a series of loses, several top aids are… https://t.co/C4fj7zngk2 3 days ago

nubianbabe3

jeanie-weenie @Bidenmomeuntum!But we have to get Bernie Sanders GONE first!Why is he trying to do to Joe Biden what he did to HRC… https://t.co/3JhBUqFnOo 5 days ago

darkhalo2x

DiZzle @ReginaA1981 @acndmt @DubkafKathy Sanders has every right to stay in the race until all the votes of the American p… https://t.co/xWf6BpjPzu 1 week ago

ArchimedesLeve1

Arc (He/Him) 👩🏾‍⚖️✊🏿 I’m reaaally hoping this poll holds, so Biden can give Sanders another knock out blow. Maybe that will snap him out… https://t.co/WONixXwAJL 1 week ago

