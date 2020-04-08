New UN report blames Syria government for 2017 chemical attacks Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:15s - Published 4 hours ago New UN report blames Syria government for 2017 chemical attacks A report just released by the United Nations's chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria's government airforce for sarin and chlorine attacks perpetrated in 2017. 0

