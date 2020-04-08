Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK sees big rise as death toll passes 7,000

A total of 7,097 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, the Department of Health said, up by 938 from 6,159 the day before.

