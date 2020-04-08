Sen. Seward out of ICU

Global  

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
After being diagnosed with coronavirus, Sen.

James Seward ended up in the ICU on a ventilator.

As of late Tuesday night, he was moved from ICU after his condition improved.

New at noon- senator jim seward is out of the icu.

That's according to his family and his office.

They say he was moved out last night because he was showing signs of improvement.

His wife cindy, who also tested positive for covid-19, said he was removed from the ventilator over the weekend.

He continues to recover.

