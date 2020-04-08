Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday.

Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov.

3 election.

Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House.

In dropping out he acknowledged he no longer had a viable path to the nomination.

He promised to work with Biden to take on Trump.

“Our movement has won the ideological struggle in so-called red states, blue states, and purple states,” Sanders said via Reuters.