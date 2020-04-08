Global  

Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday.

Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov.

3 election.

Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House.

In dropping out he acknowledged he no longer had a viable path to the nomination.

He promised to work with Biden to take on Trump.

“Our movement has won the ideological struggle in so-called red states, blue states, and purple states,” Sanders said via Reuters.

